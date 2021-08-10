‘PML-N to sweep LG polls in Hazara’

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf has said that his party would sweep the upcoming local government elections in Hazara and rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The inflation is at its highest ever in the province and prices of essential commodities and even medicines have increased to a record high but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government still claims about the success of its so-called reforms,” Yousuf told a public gathering held in Sathagalli area here on Monday.

He said the public gathering where a large crowd converged from different parts of the Siran valley was an eye-opener for the government that people still loved PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and wanted him back into power. “Mian Nawaz Sharif had put such remote valleys on the way to prosperity and development and this is why people want PML-N back in power to get rid of this failed government,” Yousuf said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan though publicly admitted that current high inflation drastically affected the salaried class, he didn’t do anything practical for their welfare. “The Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections were widely rigged but results of upcoming local government elections in the province would be an eye-opener for this government as people want to take revenge for such a high inflation,” he said.

Former district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam also addressed the gathering and said that most of the development projects initiated by him had been scrapped by the PTI government after coming into power.