Residents resent search operation in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The residents on Monday blocked the Peshawar-Torkham highway for several hours to record protest against the search operation conducted by the security forces in Sultankhel village in Khyber district.

The protesters placed boulders on the road, halting the flow of traffic for several hours. Hundreds of trucks, passenger coaches and taxis were stranded on the road in the hot weather.

The protesters alleged that their homes were searched without any prior notice. Meanwhile, the Khyber Siyasi Ittehad president and Awami National Party leader Shah Hussain Shinwari said they would not allow the security forces to search their homes and arrest people. Jamaat-e-Islami leader Muqtadar Shah Afridi said the security forces should return the small arms taken from homes during the search.