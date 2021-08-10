Expensive power

In its efforts to increase its tax revenue, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has come up with a ‘brilliant’ idea to collect more taxes from domestic electricity consumers. In a notification received from K-Electric (KE), it is said that an advance tax of 7.5 percent will be charged on all domestic consumers on electricity bills of Rs25,000 or above. However, the notification noted, active tax payers will be exempted from this tax. Instead of taking steps to bring wilful tax evaders into the tax net, the FBR has burdened senior citizens. Most non-filers are retired senior citizens and widows who have no taxable income to declare; their only earning is from the pension they receive from either the government or the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) or the profits they receive on the investment they have made in government-backed Behbood and other saving schemes.

It is interesting that a bill worth Rs24,999 is exempted from this tax. Usually, the tax is imposed on the amount which is in excess of the exempted amount, but this formula has been ignored here.

I recently compared my electricity bill of 2019 with the present bill and was surprised to notice that the bill has been increased by more than 100 percent.

The reasons for this increase are many: an increase in peak pricing and fuel surcharge adjustment and an increase in general sale tax and electric duty. The government is requested to look for other sources to increase its tax revenue.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi