St Johnstone can have capacity crowd for Galatasaray visit

LONDON: St Johnstone can have a full house for their Europa League clash with Galatasaray. Perth and Kinross Council has approved the club’s plans for capacity crowds to return at McDiarmid Park, which can hold more than 10,500 supporters.

The move comes just in time for the second leg of the third qualifying round on Thursday with Saints looking to secure a famous victory after a 1-1 draw in Istanbul. The club wrote on Twitter: “We are delighted to announce that we have been approved to return to full capacity at McDiarmid Park. We would like to thank @PerthandKinross Council for their support.”

New rules have come into force in Scotland that further ease the restrictions on crowds. Outdoor events can hold up to 5,000 people automatically and organisers can apply for permission to welcome larger crowds.

Councils in Glasgow and Aberdeen have already confirmed there will be no restrictions for their football clubs.Ross County have also been granted permission to hold a capacity crowd ahead of the visit of Rangers on August 21.

County wrote on Twitter: “We can confirm that this morning we have been given clearance for the return of a full capacity to the Global Energy Stadium. “We would like to thank The Highland Council and Safety Advisory group for their support.”