NZ rules out Covid exemption to host NRL Grand Final

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poured cold water on Monday on Australian hopes that their National Rugby League grand final could be played in front of a crowd in Auckland.

NRL officials had raised the prospect of moving the October showpiece to Eden Park to avoid taking a financial hit if it was played in an empty stadium while Australia is in lockdown during a rampant Covid outbreak.

All the rugby league fraternity required was the same quarantine dispensation the Australian rugby union side received to play the All Blacks in Auckland.Australia’s latest outbreak prompted New Zealand to suspend its cross-border travel bubble but the Wallabies were allowed in on a special economic exemption, with their Tests in New Zealand said to be worth around NZ$17-20 million (US$12-14 million) in spending.

“Those exemptions are based on economic impact and the grand final would qualify for that,” NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo told reporters.But Ardern was adamant the Wallabies’ exemption was a one-off and said the NRL grand finalists would be subject to two weeks quarantine like everyone else.

She said the rugby union side came in during a one-week window after the travel bubble suspension was announced.“That’s now over,” she added. “The NRL teams would have to go into quarantine just like every other New Zealander from Australia.”