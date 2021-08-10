Alibaba CEO sacks manager accused of rape

BEIJING: Alibaba’s CEO on Monday said he will fire a manager accused of rape, and condemned an “ugly forced drinking culture” as one of China’s most famous firms faces public outcry over the scandal.

In the latest high-profile allegation, an unidentified employee at e-commerce giant Alibaba accused her manager and a client of sexual assault during a work trip to eastern China, according to media reports. She was allegedly made to drink and later sexually assaulted.