India must be held accountable for Kashmir crimes: Masood

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said India has no right to sit in the United Nations Security Council or preside over it after committing war crimes against humanity and genocide in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stated this in a video message to International Solidarity Conference on Kashmir arranged in the Canadian city of Toronto. Masood Khan said under the Geneva Conventions and international law India must be held accountable for heinous crimes.