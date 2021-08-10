Chevening and CW scholars from Pakistan hosted at HC

LONDON: High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan hosted Pakistani Chevening and Commonwealth Scholars over a dinner reception at the Pakistan High Commission, London on August 6.

As many as 45 Scholars enrolled in various academic programmes at the UK Universities attended the reception, according to a press release issued on Monday.In an interactive session with the students, the High Commissioner congratulated the students on their selection for the prestigious scholarship programmes.

He urged them to benefit from the enriching academic experience in Britain and make the most of their stay in the UK by making lasting friendships with the British people and fellow scholars from other countries.

The High Commissioner also apprised them of the working and efforts of the High Commission in promoting the relations between Pakistan and the UK.The students shared their experiences here in the UK and said that such scholarship programmes were vital to promote people to people contacts and develop appreciation for cultural diversity. They also apprised of their efforts to introduce Pakistan’s rich and diverse culture, tourism opportunities and economic potential to their fellow scholars from over 160 countries.