Man in court over Brighton mosque speech allegation

LONDON: A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of encouraging terrorism in a speech at a Brighton mosque.Abu Bakr Deghayes, 53, of Saltdean, East Sussex, allegedly made the statements on November 1 last year. It is claimed that at the time he “intended or was reckless as to whether members of the public would be directly or indirectly encouraged to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism”.

On Monday, he appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing. The senior judge set a timetable for the case with a preparatory hearing on November 26.

An Old Bailey trial before Judge Nigel Lickley QC was scheduled to start on January 10 and go on for up to seven days. The defendant, who spoke to confirm his identity, remains on conditional bail.