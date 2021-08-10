Pakistan sees slight fall in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been recording a slow decline in its daily Covid-19 numbers over the last three days, with 4,040 fresh cases reported during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre’s statistics showed on Monday.

According to the NCOC’s update, the positivity rate fell to 7.54 per cent. Around 4,040 new cases were detected after 53,528 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours. This pushes the total number of cases to 1,071,620.

There is a small downward trend in daily cases, however, active cases continue to increase with the latest figure recorded at 83,298 cases.In the last 24 hours, another 53 people died of Covid-19. Two days ago, the country had recorded 95 deaths from coronavirus, which was the highest single-day toll during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.

Around 964,404 patients have so far recovered, whereas the national tally of fatalities has reached 23,918. Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven’t declined significantly, however, Sindh lifted its lockdown on Monday. The Sindh government has announced revised Covid-19 restrictions, which will last till August 31.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the lockdown imposed in various districts of the province till August 31 owing to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday, the provincial government has imposed a complete ban on indoor weddings till the end of the month.

No indoor gathering, event, or ceremony will be allowed during the lockdown. Outdoor wedding functions, however, will be allowed with a maximum number of 300 guests, who will be required to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam said the ongoing lockdown had been extended in various areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. The district administration and police will jointly ensure implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs, she added.