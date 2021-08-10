UK ‘shifting goalposts’ to keep Pakistan on Red List

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has criticised the UK government for keeping Pakistan on its Red List of countries facing travel restrictions, saying they never asked Pakistan for data related to the country’s coronavirus situation to review their decision.

In a tweet, Mazari said on Monday the UK government was dominated by “Indophiles”. “Ridiculous! UK govt, dominated by Indophiles and despite globally documented India’s continuing disastrous handling of the COVID pandemic, moved India to the Amber List but keeps Pakistan on the red; then under pressure from Opposition MPs, gives feeble excuse that Pakistan didn’t share data,” she tweeted.

She said British authorities never asked for the data as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had “the most centralised & daily updated data bases anywhere & data shared with UK HC”. She said it was earlier said Pakistan had been placed on the Red List because more passengers from Pakistan compared to India were testing positive for Covid.