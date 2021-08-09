Role of varsities in drugs control discussed

Islamabad: Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Maulana Salahuddin Ayyubi and MPA Baluchistan Assembly Asghar Khan Tareen called on Rector of the International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai in the latter’s office here on the Faisal Masjid campus.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests, education of Baluchistan students and role of universities in narcotics control were discussed.

Both the members of the assemblies discussed the promotion of education and hoped that IIU would continue support for the students of Baluchistan in higher education.

The rector while assuring all possible cooperation in this regard told that merit and facilitation of the students is a top priority of the university.

Maulana Salahuddin appreciated role of IIU in narcotics control campaign and said that university has been contributing through seminars, awareness activities and walks for discouraging the narcotics that is a commendable effort.

The visitors said the IIU was delivering to the society and assured that it will be supported on all the forums and its lofty goals will be encouraged to be achieved.

The IIUI rector briefed them about International Islamic University’s vision, goals and services. He apprised about the university history, recent activities, valuable research and its initiatives to address the leading challenges of hour.

He added that university is providing a peaceful and learning environment to the students of more than 40 countries.

He also told them about the separate female campus dedicated to the female students.

The rector said the university will remain keen and open for the opportunities of cooperation that may lead to improvement in academic excellence and brighter future of the students.