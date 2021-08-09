Corona claims 3 more lives, 636 new cases reported in twin cities

Islamabad: In the last 24 hours, as many as three more patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory died of the illness while the virus did not claim any life from Rawalpindi district however another 636 patients were reported from the twin cities and the positivity rate of COVID-19 remained much higher in the region.

The average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region has already jumped to over 10 per cent in the last one week while in ICT, the weekly positivity has been recorded as over 10 per cent from August 2 to 8.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly positivity turned out to be 10.01 per cent with reporting of 2,794 cases in the last one week from August 2 to August 8.

Data provided by the DHO reveals that the weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 in the fourth week of June this year had dropped down to 0.9 per cent in the federal capital.

It is important that the weekly positivity from Rawalpindi district had also dropped to below one per cent in the end of June that has been recorded as 12.83 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that to date, a total of 118,751 patients have been reported from the twin cities of which 1,861 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, as many as 410 new patients have been reported from ICT and 226 from Rawalpindi district.

To date, the virus has claimed 814 lives from the federal capital from where the total number of confirmed patients so far reported has reached 90503 of which 84886 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from ICT jumped to 4,803 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, confirmation of 226 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 28,248 of which 25,377 patients have recovered while 1047 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

On Sunday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,824 of which 87 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,737 were in home isolation.