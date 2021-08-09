Four killed, 25 wounded in nine days

KARACHI: Four people lost their lives while 25 others were wounded during mugging bids in different parts of Karachi during the nine-day citywide lockdown imposed by the Sindh government to curb local transmission of Covid-19. Between July 31 and August 8, incidents of mugging were reported in the areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Five Star Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Disco Bakery, New Karachi, Khamiso Goth, Korangi, Christian Colony, Sir Syed Town, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Ghareeb Nawaz Colony, Baldia Town, Sukhan, Bhains Colony, Shah Latif, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, Orangi Town, Bihar Colony, Korangi, Defence, Pak Colony, Jahanabad, Yousuf Plaza, Rashid Minhas Road, Manghopir, Taimuria and Sachal.