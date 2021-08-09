Railways colony lacks basic facilities

OKARA: Residents of Railway Colony are facing problems due to lack of basic facilities in the locality. The residences were constructed before partition of the sub-continent which had never been amended and renovated by the Pakistan Western Railway or now Pakistan Railways. The railway employees had been living in the residences in utter dilapidated condition. The quarters and residences were in very dangerous condition. The residents were also facing sewerage problems. The railway employees of the locality have demanded the authorities look into the matter.