PO killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD: A proclaimed offender was killed in an encounter in the jurisdiction of City Tandlianwala police station.

The police were taking proclaimed offender Nasir Qayyum, a resident of Chak 429/GB, to the court of a magistrate for getting his remand when some outlaws riding in a car intercepted the police van near Chak 393/GB and snatched him from the police. The car riders also snatched an official rifle from Head Constable Nasir Ali after bursting the tyre of the police vehicle.

On information, SHO City Tandlianwala Umar Sarfraz Warraich and SHO Sadar Tandlianwala Parvaiz Khalid along with heavy contingent of police reached the spot and encircled the accused near Chak 615/GB. The police asked the outlaws to surrender, but they opened fire at the police team. The police also retaliated. As a result, PO Nasir Qayyum was injured while his accomplices managed to escape. The police shifted the injured PO to a hospital where he died.