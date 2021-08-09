Concrete steps being taken to resolve Karachi issues: Wahab

Karachi: Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, reviewed the ongoing development works in District Malir on Sunday.

He said the provincial government was constructing a development project in Malir which would be linked with the M9 motorway. He added that the length of the road being constructed under this project was 8.8 kilometres. A bridge over the Malir River would also be constructed as part of the project.

After the completion of the project, the journey to District Malir, Malir Cantonment, airport and Sharea Faisal would be easier, the Karachi administrator said, adding that the project would be completed within two months. He said the project was being carried out under the spirit of serving Karachi as directed by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s mission is to provide relief to the people and we will carry out this mission successfully in any case,” he added.

The newly-appointed administrator explained that construction projects were under way in different areas of Karachi under the Sindh government and some of them were being supervised by him.

“Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is leading the entire team. After the completion of these development projects, the citizens will see significant changes in Karachi,” he remarked. Every effort would be made to improve the local body services and better local government facilities would be provided to the citizens, he vowed.

Wahab said concrete steps were being taken to solve four major problems of the city that included water, sewerage, sanitation and transport. He added that it was his responsibility to serve the city and uplift it with parks, playgrounds, roads, street lights and other facilities.

“I have asked the various departments of the KMC to submit their own plans for the next 30 days so that steps can be taken to take whatever better steps can be taken in the short term,” he said.

He promised that the problems of District Malir would be resolved so that the residents of the district would have the same facilities that other districts of Karachi had.

During a visit to Gulbai and other areas of District Keamari, he said his aim was the restoration of the city. “I will not talk about the past, I am only thinking of the future. A basic change will come soon.”

Wahab was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Asif Jan and other officials. At Sandspit, the administrator said the road was earlier in a state of disrepair but now the night travel in the area was no longer a problem.

He added that robbery, which was a big issue, had come down considerably. “The Sindh chief minister has issued orders to eradicate street crime,” he asserted.