Former senator joins PTI

KARACHI: After changing various political parties, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senator and MNA Muhammad Ali Brohi, who had lately been a part of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after his brief stint in the Pak Sarzameen Party, has now joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He announced the decision of joining the PTI on Sunday at a press conference held at the Insaf House in the presence of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and other PTI leaders including Saeed Afridi, Haji Muzafar Shujrah, Subhan Ali Sahil, Pir Zaman Shah Jilani, Pir Murtaza Shah Jilani and Jansher Junejo.

Sheikh welcomed Dr Brohi to the PTI and presented him the party flag.

Brohi, who hails from Larkana, has served in both the upper and lower houses of Parliament representing the MQM. He told the press conference that he decided to bid farewell to the PPP due to its anti-people policies.

He said the PPP had deviated from its manifesto and become a party of landlords and influential persons. Corruption, lawlessness, and nepotism were at their peak in Sindh while welfare of people was totally neglected, he added.

Expressing his confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, Brohi said the PM was a visionary leader and his ideology was based on the principles of justice, rule of law, development of the country and prosperity of the people.

According to Brohi, PM Imran Khan is the only leader of Pakistan who waged a war against corruption and corrupt elements and sincerely wanted to get Pakistan farther on the path of progress. The former senator and MNA urged the public, particularly the youth, to step forward and join hands with the PTI to further augment the efforts and struggles of the PM for materialising the dream of progress of Pakistan.