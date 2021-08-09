COVID-19 kills 26 more, infects another 1,655 in Sindh

KARACHI: Twenty-six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,655 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,215 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 17,625 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,655 people, or 9.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,149,309 tests, which have resulted in 400,383 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 47,752 people across the province are currently infected: 46,216 are in self-isolation at home, 45 at isolation centres and 1,491 at hospitals, while 1,308 patients are in critical condition, of whom 107 are on life support.

He added that 1,385 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 346,416, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.5 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,655 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,127 (or 68.1 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 386 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 232 from District South, 217 from District Central, 146 from District Korangi, 81 from District Malir and 65 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 81 new cases, Jamshoro 54, Shaheed Benazirabad 42, Badin 39, Sanghar 34, Tharparkar 31, Dadu 29, Thatta 25, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar 22 each, Khairpur 21, Matiari 19, Naushehroferoze 18, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 12 each, Ghotki five, Kashmore four and Sukkur two, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.

Sharing the vaccination data, Shah said that 7,746,882 doses had been administered until August 6, adding that 272,045 had been administered just during the past 24 hours. He said that in total, 8,018,927 doses have administered, which constitutes 23.41 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.