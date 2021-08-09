Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a power shutdown schedule due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule, power supply from Lyallpur Galleria and Chak 208/RB Road feeders linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station and Akbar feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 8am while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board, Jhang Road, Malari, Scarp, Toba Road and Maqboolpur feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6am to 11am on Monday (August 9). Similarly, electricity supply from VAC-1, Garments City, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global, Tricon, Chawla, Bhamniwala, Sumaira Fabrics and Ahmad Jamal feeders linked with 132-KV Value Additional City (VAC) grid station and all feeders linked with 132-KV MTM and JK Tech grid stations will remain suspended from 8am to 10:30am whereas Muneera, Bhowana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jameabad, Mangoana, Taja Beerwala, Bukharian and New Ahmadnagar feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station and all feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Power Plant grid station will observe loadshedding from 5am to 8am on August 9.