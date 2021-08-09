Man tortures wife, 5 daughters over property row

GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly tortured his wife and five daughters over a property dispute at Rahwali on Sunday.

The injured woman in her written application to the police alleged that her husband Riaz was an addict and he wants to sale the heritance land.

She said that they had five daughters. On the day of the incident, she told, when she asked her husband not to sale the property, he got angry and allegedly tortured her and her daughters. Cantt police have registered a case and started investigation.

‘MUTUAL CONSENSUS OF ALL SECTS NEED OF THE HOUR’: Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja has said that unity and mutual consensus of all sects and religions is the need of the hour.

While talking to a delegation of Ulema at his office, the DC said that a code of conduct had been made in consultation with Ulema belonging to different sects. The Ulema said that the nation needs to unite to crush terrorism.