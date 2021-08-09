Meeting reviews Muharram security arrangements

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office on Sunday.

The moot was held under the chairmanship of District Convener/MNA Faizullah Kamoka.

The meeting was attended by parliamentarians Ch Asim Nazeer, Malik Umar Farooq, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Firdous Rai and other members of the DCC.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Ch gave a detailed briefing on administrative and security measures regarding Muharram.

They said meetings of Peace and Interfaith Harmony besides intelligence committees were hold before time to rectify the confronted issues.

They give detailed of processions and Majalis and establishment of control rooms while informed the trouble points and said that all arrangements would be implemented.

The DC gave briefing on the price control mechanism and said that 25 FIRs had registered against profiteers from July 1 and Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed on 1,384 profiteers in 1,535 inspections.

He told that 99.9pc complaints had been resolved that received on Qeemat Punjab App and only three were in process.

He informed the situation of coronavirus and said that 952 people died due to corona since and fourth wave has started and now precaution would be needed much more.

He said that vaccination centres were functional and special door-to-door campaign was on toes and 1.3 million people and HCW had vaccinated so far.

During the meeting, the issues of Wasa were also discussed and DD Development gave briefing on development preview.

He said that development schemes under Rs 13 billion district development package a were in progress.

PRICES OF COMMODITIES: The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives has re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities.

In this connection, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. During the meeting, reviewing the current market prices of various essential commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates, the prices of various essential commodities for the general markets were unanimously fixed while some prices of commodities were remained unchanged.