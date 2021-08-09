Kashmir Committee urges OIC to act before it’s late

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday urged the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to act immediately to help save the suffering humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) before it is too late as Indian genocide against Kashmiri people is touching new highs.”I fear there would be no Kashmir to save in two years’ time if Indian demographic terrorism is not stopped as India is fast changing the demography of IIOJ&K,” he said while addressing a special meeting of the committee held to brief the visiting IPHRC delegation.

According to a press release, Shehryar Afridi expressed gratitude to the delegation for heeding to the wails of Kashmiri mothers and daughters mourning their martyrs. He deplored the fact that the United Nations is also failing to resolve the issues like Kashmir and Palestine. He said that the humanity is bleeding in IIOJ&K, but prosperous world is a silent spectator. He said demographic changes are taking place in the IIOJ&K and a large number of new domiciles have been issued to non-Kashmiris brought from mainland India which is a violation of the Indian constitution.

Dr Mohamed Saeed Abdullah, Chairman of the IPHRC delegation, said that despite the COVID-19 situation, the IPHRC has decided to undertake this visit due to the rising human rights situation in IIOJ&K.

“We also issued a report after our first visit to Jammu and Kashmir and this is our follow up to view the updated situation. It’s quite different visiting the Kashmiri areas and reading stories about the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Dr Haci Alo Aeikgul, another member of the IPHRC, briefed the committee on the updates on the steps taken by the OIC delegation, and said that India was neither cooperating nor allowing the delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that despite political differences, all political parties in Pakistan stand together on issues like Palestine, Kashmir, nuclear programme and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Dr Waleed Rasool, head of Kashmir Committee’s Advisory Board on Academia, briefed the delegates on the demographic terrorism by Indian occupational regime in IIOJ&K. Quoting Indian official data, Dr Waleed said that India was manipulating data to turn the Muslim-majority Kashmir into Hindu-majority state using all unethical means at their disposal.