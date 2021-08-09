Careful cotton picking vital to maintain quality: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that clean picking of cotton could help maintain quality standards and help fetch handsome economic returns from the markets.

He said this while talking to a group of farmers at his residence, said a release issued by the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) here. Fakhar observed that the government addressed the farmers’ concerns by announcing the policy pertaining to cotton prices. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) would be bound to purchase cotton at Rs 5,000/40kg in case the farmers received low prices against the white-gold (cotton) in the market, he added. Fakhar said that the government was committed to protect the rights of the peasants. He, however, stated that the farmers would have to play their vital role also and ensure picking and transportation of neat and clean cotton. The clean cotton would fetch the best price from the markets, he noted.

Similarly, it would also benefit the textile industry. About the policy related to prices, the minister remarked that it was evolved to maintain the quality of cotton. Cotton should be free from all sorts of pollution, he added.

Seven hotels, shops sealed: The district administration teams launched a crackdown and sealed seven hotels and various shops over profiteering and violation of corona SOPs.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin raided and sealed Butt Karahi, Tehzeeb Restaurant, Ghauri Tikka and others. The price control magistrates inspected 478 places across the district and imposed Rs 135,000 fine on profiteers. Likewise, three commercial stores were also sealed for overcharging. Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair also imposed Rs 76,000 fine on stores for profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that the district administration was following zero tolerance policy against the profiteers and implementation on government rates would be ensured at any cost. He urged the civil society and traders to follow the corona SOPs.

Muharram procession routes: Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has directed the assistant commissioners across the district to ensure inspection of Muharram procession routes.

The district administration was busy to get the procession routes cleared before the start of Muharram. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that the administration would get the central procession route 100 per cent clear. The religious scholars were standing by the district administration for maintaining the law and order during Muharram. The DC ordered ACs to personally monitor the uplift projects in their respective tehsils. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Nasir Shahzad Dogar visited Imambargah along with the religious leaders.

PFA destroys vegetables irrigated with sewage: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed vegetables, which were cultivated at 32 kanal land with contaminated and sewerage water, near New Multan Railway Station on Sunday.

A team of the PFA visited the field consisted of 80 kanal. About 32 kanal were being irrigated with sewerage water. The team destroyed the vegetables by ploughing the field.

However, the remaining field was irrigated with tube-well water. According to Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Naswana, contaminated or sewerage water contained toxic chemicals and these chemicals became part of vegetables. The vegetables irrigated with contaminated water were injurious to health, he noted. The sewerage water could only be used for outdoor trees and decorative plants only, he stated. He added that the PFA would continue to perform its role for provision of healthy vegetables to masses, he concluded.