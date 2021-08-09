Seven held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested seven criminals, including a robber, and recovered hashish, illegal weapons and cash from their possession.

During the continued drive against the drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested six accused and recovered 2.67kg hashish and three pistols from their possession. Meanwhile, the police also arrested a robber and recovered Rs 400,000 from him. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.