PM shares video showcasing importance of not giving up

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan on Sunday shared a video on social media advising the youth to watch it.

The prime minister shared a video on his Twitter account with a caption: “I want our Pakistani youth to watch this race and learn the most important lessons that the game has taught me.”

The prime minister wrote that “you lose only when you give up”. Imran Khan will inaugurate Miyawaki Urban Forest in Lahore today (Monday). According to PM Office, as part of monsoon drive under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, the prime minister will be visiting Lahore and inaugurating Myawaki forest. It has been developed over 100 kanals land, and has 165,000 plants, which will grow 10 times quicker than a normal forest owing to unique Myawaki technique.

It uses specialised land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast growing urban forests.