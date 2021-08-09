Jamshed Dasti’s brother killed in firing incident

MUZAFFARGARH: Mushtaq Ahmed Dasti, elder brother of Awami Raj Party chief and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Ahmed Dasti, was killed in a firing incident. According to police, Mushtaq Dasti was present at a place in connection with a land dispute near Bihari Colony when one party opened fire on the other party. He also received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot. The alleged attackers fled the scene after the incident. Upon receiving information, the City Police Muzaffargarh reached the crime scene. Jamshed Dasti and a large number of his supporters also reached the spot. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused while the body was sent to an area hospital for autopsy. News of the murder spread like wildfire and relatives and the people of the area strongly condemned the killing.