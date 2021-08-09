UNSC meeting on Afghanistan: Pakistan’s non-inclusion a major diplomatic failure, says Mustafa

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said Sunday Pakistan’s non-inclusion in UNSC is a major diplomatic failure.

While commenting on Pakistan’s non-inclusion in United Nation Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, Kohkhar said Pakistan government claims to have vital stake in Afghan peace process, yet not being allowed to present its position in the Security Council is a major diplomatic failure of the government. “The ‘strategic depth’ and behind-the-scenes support of the Taliban has isolated Pakistan at the UN and amongst the comity of nations,” he added. He slammed the federal government in his statement and said today Pakistan’s introduction to the world is that of a country which supports the Taliban and allies itself with a regressive force.

He said policies framed behind closed doors have put Pakistan in a dangerous and isolated position. “An important UNSC meeting was held without Pakistan. Word is that National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf’s visit to the United States was also a failure,” he further added. He said we should dread the eventuality of sanctions being imposed on Pakistan, for supporting the Taliban. “Have we forgotten the history of sanctions like Pressler Amendment,” he questioned. He said the gravity of situation demands that the government and the military leadership take the parliament in confidence giving them the true picture of the challenges that lie ahead.