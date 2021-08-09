PML-N rejects EVM testing behind closed doors: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party has rejected the testing of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) behind closed doors without the involvement or consultation with the opposition. In a statement Sunday, Marriyum said experts at stealing ballot boxes and Election Commission staff were now laying new grounds to steal the next elections with this new circus of EVMs. The former information minister asked, “can EVMs stop election staff? Can they expedite the pending cases of electoral fraud and vote theft? Can the EVMs ensure that the results won’t be held up to engineer fake governments? Can the EVMs answer to the nation why RTS malfunctioned, why AJK results were delayed and ensure it won’t again?

Prime Minister Imran Khan should stop his theatrics and first give answers to these critical questions, the machine testing photo ops can wait, she added. The PMLN spokesperson said those who used RTS to get into government were now desperate to use tampering through EVMs to get into power in the next elections.

She said they know that the nation won’t vote for the sugar, flour, medicines, electricity, gas and LNG looters. She warned that the people of Pakistan were now furious over repeatedly being wronged and their vote being stolen, any future plans of doing the same through this EVM drama won’t be tolerated. Imran should take some time out from these photo ops and take stock of the crushing inflation ruling the country and starving Pakistanis to death. He should take time out to see the harassment and threats to journalists and the level of media gagging.