Pak firms have potential to qualify for Fortune Global 500

ISLAMABAD: Given the huge gap of $20 billion between annual revenue of the smallest entity on the Fortune Global 500 list and that of the largest Pakistani enterprise, it looks like a far cry that any Pakistani firm will grow enough in near future to make it on Fortune’s global ranking.

However, industry experts believe that provided some policy reforms and behavioural changes on company as well as national level, Pakistani firms do have the potential to make a place in this elite club of companies, says a report published by Gwadar Pro.

Dr. Nadeem Haq, Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Islamabad, said that Pakistani firms need to expand globally to make a place in the Fortune Global 500 index. “Unfortunately, Pakistani laws do not allow local firms to invest abroad as recently the government rejected a proposal by Lucky Cement to establish a plant in Africa,” he said.

Dr. Haq, in his recently-published paper on Pakistan Stock Exchange, points out to the problems in board composition and management structures of the listed companies, which have plagued their growth.

“Pakistani enterprises operate like family businesses that have limited appetite for growth or raising money to fund expansion,” he said.

Dr. Haq added that 31 corporate families in Pakistan who own majority shares in several listed firms had the ability to qualify the Fortune ranking in a few years.