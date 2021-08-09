Work on Allama Iqbal Industrial City on fast track: Razak

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, development work of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, the first mega project of the Punjab under the CPEC, is being completed on fast track.

This was stated by Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment. He was reviewing the progress of ongoing development work in Allama Iqbal Industrial City at the FIEDMC Office. Welcoming the establishment of new industrial units in the economic zone, he said that all the necessary facilities, including gas, electricity and water, had been provided for the industries to be set up here.

He arrived at the invitation of the Chairman FIEDMC and Pak-UK Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq. He also promised to attend a special meeting of the British Business Council in the UK with British and Pakistani businessmen. Mian Kashif said that the purpose of the meeting was to promote foreign investment in Pakistan. He said that 20 industrial units in Allama Iqbal Industrial City had started production while the rest of the industries would also start working by the end of the year. He added that in addition to providing basic infrastructure and facilities in FIEDMC's economic zones, they were being developed as an international industrial zone and a global business hub. He further said that in addition to the construction of Expo Centre and International Airport, a double carriageway was also being constructed to connect it to M3 and k