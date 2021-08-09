Tabish Gauhar limits his role up to advisory level

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar has decided to squeeze his role up to giving his advice as a technocrat to the government for policy level decisions and energy sector reforms. He also started avoiding attending crucial meetings held on the operational level.

According to the top sources at the Energy Ministry, Tabish Gauhar, if asked to tender resignation, would be only because of his technical advice on the North-South Gas Pipeline, which has been renamed as Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSPG). The sources close to the SAPM argued that Gauhar recently attracted a lot of resentment both from the PM’s Office and ‘powerful circles’ on his perpetual opposition to the PSGP project being built with the help of Russia. “In addition, Gauhar is also not in the good books of a lobby of some influential ministers for reasons known to them.”

Powerful circles want Russia to become a part of the PSGP project, which will help develop strategic partnership in other areas of the economy also, keeping in view the new developments taking place on the geo-political horizon.

They said that Tabish is of the view that he is the SAPM on Power and Petroleum and being a technocrat, he is supposed to give his pure technical advice to the government, putting aside the country’s geo strategic interest. “Tabish still considers an alternate pipeline with 42 inches diameter with the usage of GIDC amount of Rs321 billion, keeping in view the next 10-15 years gas demand from the load center Punjab. He also considers his ‘principled stance’ as the best one that building a pipeline for LNG transportation on local level will be completed on time at a lower cost,” top sources said.

This can be gauged by the fact that SAPM Tabish Gauhar wrote a four-page letter written on July 23 to Energy Minister Hammad Azhar with the headline ‘Beyond the fire-fighting: proposed strategic work streams in the energy sector’, highlighting the need to focus on holistic and structural reforms to put the energy sector on a sustainable path to recovery in the next year or two. “There is no response so far given by Hammad Azhar to Tabish Gauhar on his letter.”

Tabish Gauhar in the letter again reiterates his viewpoint on North-South gas pipeline, saying that in his “humble opinion” this gas pipeline project should be financed by the Rs321 billion GIDC funds already raised from the public for this very purpose…and not from third party debt & equity that will add on to the gas consumer bill. Simply put, the people of Pakistan shouldn't be paying twice for the same asset and by giving veto right to the Russians on design and construction on Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, it is almost inevitable that they'd opt for the larger diameter (56 inch) pipe that our Sui companies have no track record of building. Whilst according to local analysis, the government could meet the projected gas demand for the next 10-15 years with a relatively smaller (42-inch) diameter pipeline at a potentially lower upfront project cost (savings of up to $500 million) and quicker timeline by 2023. He claimed that the PSGP will be completed by 2024, saying there is need to make substantive headway with the Russian consortium in the next couple of months on this additional Karachi to Lahore gas pipeline, which is of critical importance to Pakistan's energy security.

Hammad Azhar is for the PSGP project with partnership of Russia, but Tabish Gauhar is against it. The SAPM has not been part of the Pak-Russian talks held on July 12-15 but Azhar addressed the joint presser after talks on gas pipeline.