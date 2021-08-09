Hot, humid weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR: The Regional Met Office on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa during the daytime for next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Mohmand, Khyber, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts during evening and night.