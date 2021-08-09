Anomalies alleged in bridge repair project

MANSEHRA: People of Judbah have alleged that Rs7 million funds meant for the repair of Judbah-Kabalgram suspension bridge were being embezzled and the government should take notice of it to punish those involved in the misappropriation.

“A contractor hand in glove with officials of the Communication and Works Department is merely changing the broken pieces of the iron string on sides of the bridge to embezzle the funds,” alleged Abdul Waheed, a local resident.

Led by Waheed, a group of locals said that the suspension bridge, built by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governmental on Indus River to link Torghar with Shangla and Malakand division in 2011, was in a highly dilapidated condition and its columns were in a dangerous condition and if not repaired, it could cause a fatal accident any time. “We have taken this issue to the Communication and Works Department but to no avail,” he said.

Another resident, Rubnawaz, said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan should take notice of the alleged misappropriations of funds or else they would come onto roads against it in protest. “This bridge is in a dangerous condition and funds earmarked by the government for its repair should be used on it instead of being embezzled, which is unacceptable to us,” he said.