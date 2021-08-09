Sarwar asks Opp to support govt on electoral reforms

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said practical steps are being taken for institutional reforms for the first time in the history of the country, and the opposition should also support the government on electoral reforms.

The credit for saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government is also ensuring full transparency and merit in the universities, said the Punjab governor while talking to the founding members of the Fourth Pillar Vigilant Media Watchdog, (an international organisation for solving journalists’ problems) Rana Muhammad Shahbaz, Lahore Director Rao Nafasat, Sargodha Chief Co-ordinator Hafiz Mutasim Arjumand, Ahmed Wasim, Khalid Mansoor, Ashfaq Qadri, Muhammad Qalzum, Tariq Mirza and Bilal Bhatti.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar coordinator Farooq Arshad was also present on the occasion at Governor’s House.

During meeting, Farooq Mirza apprised the Punjab governor of the Fourth Pillar’s services rendered to journalists around the world, the aims and objectives of the organisation and also about the training of more than 400 journalists.

The Punjab governor said assured the delegates that he would play his role in initiating training courses for journalists in universities of Punjab, including the Department of Journalism, Punjab University, adding that the Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf government believed in freedom of expression, but the media must also act responsibly.

Meanwhile, Kanwal Amin, vice-chancellor, University of Home Economics, also called on the governor and briefed him on the affairs of the university and future plans.