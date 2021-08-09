KP PPP may get new head

PESHAWAR: The central leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to replace Humayun Khan, the incumbent head of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with former federal minister Najmuddin Khan.

A source said the decision had been taken to remove Humayun Khan and bring in Najmuddin Khan. The notification would soon be issued, the source said.

Najmuddin Khan and Humayun Khan, it was learnt, had welcomed the decision of the central leadership and vowed to work jointly to strengthen and reorganize the party in the province.

The ideological workers in their separate chats with The News welcomed the nomination of Najmuddin Khan but said he would face challenge of reorganising the party and mobilising workers.

The PPP leadership has changed provincial presidents in a bid to strengthen the party in KP with little success.

Before Najmuddin Khan’s nomination, the senior leaders including, Rahimdad Khan, Sardar Ali Khan, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Anwar Saifullah Khan, Khanzada Khan and Humayun Khan were made provincial presidents but they were removed within a the short span of time.

The party workers felt that the central leadership had ignored workers while nominating the party head in KP.

They said late party head Benazir Bhutto used to take the workers into confidence before taking such decisions. The workers said it was a tradition in PPP that the outgoing president recommend three names to central leadership but this time neither the workers were taken into confidence nor the outgoing president was asked to make nominations.

It was also a tradition that the provincial president was usually nominated from Peshawar valley comprising Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi and Khyber district while other office-bearers came from Malakand, ex-Fata, southern districts, Hazara division.

Appreciating the loyalty of Najmuddin Khan to the party, ideological PPP workers said the new president would face the challenge to reorganise the party. The workers said the new president could mobilise the workers by holding conventions of the People’s Students Federation, People’s Youth Organisation, minority wing, women wings at district level to take inputs from the workers.

They said the leadership should not confine the party to individuals and take input from the workers for better results.

There are differences within the party at every level, some workers said and posed a question as to how the central and provincial leaders would heal the rift without taking the workers into confidence.