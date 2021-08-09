Centre asked to remove Sindh IGP for failure to maintain law, order

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders on Sunday asked the federal government to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, Mushtaq Mehar "for his failure to dispose off his professional responsibilities" to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said the federal government’s measures aimed at rooting out criminal elements from Sindh would provide relief to the masses. “The federal institutions are ready to play their part for reigning in robbers, dacoits, drug pushers and smugglers and other outlaws, who had made the life of the common man insecure and miserable in Sindh,” said Shiekh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president.

Sheikh raised questions over the performance of the Sindh Police and its provincial chief and demanded the federal government to take immediate measures for cleansing the police force from corrupt elements. “The IGP Sindh is only following the illegal orders of CM Sindh and the PPP leadership,” he alleged.

“The law and order situation in the entire province is deteriorating day-by-day,” he said, citing a report of the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) that showed that in the first seven months of the current year, 284 people had lost their lives in Karachi while resisting robberies.

The CPLC report also mentioned that 30,000 motorcycles and 1,200 cars and other vehicles and 15,000 mobile phones were snatched or stolen during January to July this year only in the provincial capital, he said, adding “In the northern parts of Sindh, dacoit gangs are active.”

The situation has worsened to the extent that dacoits assault on the motorway after openly challenging the police and innocent people have to suffer due to the inefficiency of the Sindh CM and IGP, he added.

He said in recent weeks, drugs were being recovered from vehicles and residences of police officers but no action was initiated by high-ups against them. “The officers of the police and the district management were enslaved by the Sindh government which did not tolerate honest officers because they turn down the orders of the PPP leadership. They were either declined postings or transferred out of the province,” he added

Shiekh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and the NCOC for making contact with the Sindh government for the removal of unnecessarily harsh restrictions unilaterally imposed in the province.

“Such ill-planned decisions were aimed at destabilising the PTI government and the national economy,” he said. He said a majority of residents could not sustain complete closure of trade and business activities.

Responding to a query about the reshuffling in the Sindh cabinet, Sheikh said that it did not seem a winning team because their captain was incapable. “The distribution of posts depicts that the PPP has realised that their game was going to be over,” he said, adding “For the first time in history, the chief minister has appointed special assistants at the district level.”

“We are not going to remove the Sindh government through any unconstitutional means but it would collapse with the burden of their own wrongdoings,” he added.