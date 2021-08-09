PTI candidates elected unopposed in CB poll: leader

NOWSHERA: Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy Dr Imran Khattak on Sunday said the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been elected unopposed from Cherat Cantonment.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the PTI candidates running for ward number-I and ward number-II had been elected unopposed in the cantonment board election from Cherat. He said the PTI candidates would win the election from the Nowshera and Risalpur cantonments as well.

Imran Khattak said the victory of the PTI candidates was the proof of the trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He said the PTI would spare no effort to come up to the expectations of the people and serve them without any discrimination.

The lawmaker said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had ordered the inclusion of the OPD services, kidney and liver transplants in the Sehat Insaf Card to provide health facilities to the needy people.