Karachi cantonment board polls: PML-N workers vandalise party office over tickets distribution

KARACHI: Enraged workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Karachi on Sunday stormed into their own provincial party office, known as Muslim League House, in Karsaz, vandalised the facility, smashed the windowpanes, and tore posters of the party’s provincial leadership, in protest over “unjustified” distribution of party tickets for the upcoming local government elections in cantonment boards in the metropolis.

On Sunday, the PML-N Sindh chapter issued tickets to its candidates for various seats for the next month’s local government polls in six cantonment boards in the metropolis. The PML-N sources told The News that a group of annoyed workers arrived at the party office to protest against the provincial leadership, particularly president Shah Muhammad Shah and secretary general Miftah Ismail, for the “unjust distribution of the party tickets among blue-eyed persons of the provincial leadership”.