Sindh govt lifts corona restrictions today

While, the Sindh government has decided to keep shut the educational institutions in the province including government and privately run schools, colleges, and universities till August 19, 2021 in view of the prevailing coronavirus health emergency.

The provincial government, however, has decided to resume the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Intermediate classes) annual examinations across the province from tomorrow (Tuesday). Accordingly, the educational boards in Sindh will issue their exam timetables shortly for the remaining papers.

This was decided by a meeting jointly chaired by Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and the Minister Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu here on Sunday at the office of provincial Culture Minister. The chairmen of educational boards of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad participated in the meeting, while Home Secretary Kazi Shahid Parvez attended the session via the video link. The Colleges’ Secretary Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and Universities and Boards’ Secretary Mansoor Rizvi were also present in the meeting.

The chairmen of all the educational boards unanimously expressed their willingness to resume the annual exams of the Intermediate classes from August 10, 2021. They told the meeting that hardly two to three papers were remaining of class XII, whereas the exam of class XI will be conducted after the 10th of Muharram and the supplementary exams will follow thereafter. They will circulate their respective exams schedules for the remaining papers later by the evening.

Addressing the meeting, education minister said that the strict measures had to be adopted for the implementation of the government-prescribed SOPs against the spread of COVID-19. All the examination centres would make sure that the students wearing the face masks, and are using sanitizers frequently.

The Minister for Universities and Board Ismail Rahu, while addressing the meeting, directed the chairmen of examination boards that it should be ensured that no student was left without giving him or her the opportunity to appear in the annual exams. “The seating arrangement of the candidates in the exam centres should be made in accordance with the COVID-19 SOPs,” he said

Both the ministers, while speaking to the media persons after the meeting, categorically said that Section 144 of the CrPC would be enforced in the vicinity of examination centres and any person found involved in the use of unfair means during exams would be dealt with iron hands.

On the other hand, the Sindh Home Department on the directives from government of Sindh have lifted restrictions from different commodities and businesses by also extending timings of businesses till 8pm.

The notification states that the government of Sindh is pleased to issue the following order for enforcement within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Sindh with effect from August-9, 2021 till August-31, 2021 until revised and amended earlier.

Business timings, market and business activities may continue till 8pm except essential services timings (Pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, milk shops and tandoors) and standalone grocery stores, fish, meat, vegetable and fruit vendors. E-commerce and bakeries. All the managements and staff and customers shall follow COVID related SOPs.

There will be two closed days during the week i.e. Friday and Sunday. Dining, complete ban shall continue on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining will be allowed for a maximum of 300 guests till 10pm under strict COVID protocols. Takeaway and lime Delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to following of all SOPs with staff and delivery personnel duly vaccinated.

Indoor weddings will be banned with effect from August-09, 2021. Outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum of 300 guests under strict COVID protocols. Maximum time for outdoor weddings will be till 10pm.

There will be complete closure of shrines and cinemas. Ban is imposed on all types of indoor gatherings including cultural, musical, religious and miscellaneous event. However, outdoor gatherings will be allowed for a maximum 300 individuals under strict COVID protocols.

Complete ban shall continue on contact sports (Karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling). Indoor gyms will be allowed for vaccinated individuals only. Normal office working hours for public and private offices will continue; however, attendance level shall be reduced from 100% to 50%.

Public transport may ply on sanctioned routes with occupancy level of up to 50% seating capacity, subject to following of all SOPs with staff duly vaccinated. Ban is imposed on all type of snacks serving to the passengers during journey by the transport services. Railway services will continue to operate with 50% occupancy under strict COVID protocols subject to following of all SOPs with passengers and staff duly vaccinated. All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools shall remain closed. However, public parks may remain open under strict COVID protocols.

Decision regarding opening of education institutions including universities and other degree awarding institutes will be taken by the minister for Education Sindh and Minister for Universities and Boards, Sindh.

District administration may impose broader lockdown for specified areas within their jurisdiction with stringent COVID protocols based on risk assessment. Wearing of mask shall be compulsory at public places. Tourism will be allowed for vaccinated individuals. Ban is imposed on serving of meals and snacks during inflight journey for domestic airlines.

This order, and the SOPs and directions issued thereunder shall be enforceable with effect from August-9, 2021 to August-31, 2021 until revised, recalled, amended and modified earlier if the periodical review of the COVID-19 situation so warrants.

Secretaries of respective departments viz. Industries, Transport, Labour, etc. who are entrusted with regulation, control of respective activities and function related to above as well as respective divisional commissioners are empowered under Section 3(I) of said Act to issue further orders, directions, notices to put this order into effect in letter and spirit and to clarify further for implementation purpose (but not allow what is not permitted or disallow what is permitted).

Any action required to be taken under this order may be taken if deemed necessary by taking representatives of concerned Industrial/Transport Association (to be nominated by the concerned President) into confidence.

A team of officers and inspectors of administration, industries, transport, and labour department duly authorised by deputy commissioners or secretaries concerned may check the place any time for compliance of directions issued by government. Deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, labour officers, officers of Transport Department, officers In-charge of police stations as well as the personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies not below the rank of Inspector Police (or of equivalent rank for other Law Enforcement Agencies) are empowered under Section 3(1) of the said Act to take any legal action on any act in contravention of this order or directions and notices issued there under and including action under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860. Further legal action can also be taken under relevant Labour, Industrial, Motor Vehicle and other applicable laws.