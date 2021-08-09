New inquiry aimed at sending Shehbaz to jail again: PMLN

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has planned the arrest of leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and sending him to jail once again, and that is why a new inquiry has been launched against him.

This was alleged by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders Ataullah Tarar and Azma Bukhari, while addressing a press conference at party’s secretariat in Model Town on Sunday. They said the whole nation knew that the country was running by ghosts and amulets.

However, they warned, this time the PMLN would not allow Shehbaz Sharif to be arrested under any circumstances. “Soon Imran Khan and NAB chairman will be in the dock, and they will have to face accountability over their corrupt practices,” they added.

In the Bahawalpur Satellite Town case, Shehbaz had already submitted a detailed reply to NAB Multan in May 2020, but the Bureau was reopening the case on the directions of Imran Khan, the PMLN leader alleged.

Ataullah Tarar said why no cases were being registered against those who were looting the country and hurling abuses and threats at the opposition leaders. The FIA cybercrime wing was active only against those who criticise the government, he said and regretted that a new inquiry had been approved against Shehbaz Sharif.

He said Shehbaz was arrested in Saaf Pani company case, then he was sent to jail in Ashiyana Housing Scheme case, and later the case was changed to a sewer drain of Ramzan Sugar Mills. He said Shehbaz had received a questionnaire from NAB Multan in May 2020, to which he had submitted a detailed reply.

While granting Shehbaz bail, the courts clearly said he did not commit any corruption, Tarar claimed, adding that the former Punjab chief minister had given land on lease to the victims of Lal Sohanra Park in Bahawalpur after receiving suggestions from all government departments. He said NAB had already inquired into the money-laundering case, registered by the FIA.

Ata Tarar said Shehbaz Sharif’s name was still on the ECL [exit control list] and Imran Khan’s false accountability had died its own death. He alleged that Lahore’s Walton airport was given to a friend of Imran Khan.

He alleged that billions of rupees were looted in the name of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Ravi River Development projects. He said NAB was completely silent on these projects.

Azma Bukhari said Imran Khan paid Rs22 billion to Broadsheet. She said now the PMLN would not allow the government to use state institutions against PMLN leadership.

She said the government had started targeting journalists now, while the rented government spokesperson claimed that Pakistan’s media was free. She said the FIA was being used for political engineering and also to silence the opponents.