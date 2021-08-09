Soldier injured in cross border attack in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday got injured while thwarting terrorist attack from Afghan side on Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan tribal district.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan," said an ISPR news release.

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. The ISPR said that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. “Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” it said.