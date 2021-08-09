Billie Eilish delivers a triumphant second album

BILLIE EILISH — HAPPIER THAN EVER

With a trans-Atlantic number one album, seven Grammys and a Bond theme already under her belt, it would be an understatement to say Billie Eilish’s second album was eagerly awaited. Opening with Getting Older, the 19-year-old sounds astonishingly world-weary — the line “Things I’m longing for, someday I’ll be bored of” is literally delivered with a yawn — though just three songs later she sings “I’m in love with my future, can’t wait to meet her”.

Not My Responsibility, which made headlines as a video monologue against body-shaming at Eilish’s live shows last year, tees up a hard-hitting second half of the album — single Your Power’s sunny acoustic guitar does nothing to disguise Eilish’s composed takedown of the alleged abuse faced too often by young women in the performing arts, the self-explanatory NDA and Male Fantasy pick up the thread and the title track explodes from old-fashioned crooning into an expletive-laden kiss-off.

The younger generation boasts some exceptional role models and spokespeople on a range of issues — and on this showing, Eilish deserves to be viewed among them. 9/10 (Review by Tom White)

YOLA — STAND FOR MYSELF

Bristol-raised Yolanda Quartey grafted for a more than a decade — writing for the likes of Katy Perry and Massive Attack and touring with DJ collective Bugz in the Attic — before releasing her debut album in her mid-30s.

Produced by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach, Walk Through Fire was a success in the US, where it won her four Grammy nominations and sparked critical acclaim. But the British public is yet pay as much attention.

Two years later, Stand For Myself, with its rousing themes of self-love, black identity and economic inequality, may finally make them listen. Classic country is the focus here, but Yola also delves into doo-wop and modern soul on tracks such as Dancing Away In Tears.

Nashville has become her second home and Yola carries the city’s music with the ease of someone born there, not in the West Country. It is Yola’s honesty, gained through years of struggle, that elevates her sophomore album to an exquisite work. 8/10 (Review by Alex Green)

WILL YOUNG — CRYING ON THE BATHROOM FLOOR

Talent show contestants performing cover versions are often, largely falsely, told they have made a song their own. But Will Young, who won Pop Idol nearly 20 years ago, mostly achieves that with the cleverly selected tracks on his eighth studio album — which is said to be a celebration of modern female artists he admires.

Lykke Li, Sky Ferreira and Clare Maguire are probably not well known names to Young’s usual fans, but they may want to seek out the original tracks after enjoying his versions of I Follow Rivers, Everything Is Embarrassing and Elizabeth Taylor.

Everything But The Girl’s hit Missing is probably the one track most people will have heard before although the airplay given to Young’s covers of Bat For Lashes’ Daniel and MUNA’s Crying On The Bathroom Floor mean that they may already be familiar.

It’s an emotional and not always uplifting listen but versions of Robyn’s rather more upbeat Indestructible and Cam’s sexy country track Till There’s Nothing Left are highlights of a covers album which sounds distinctly Will Young. 7/10 (Review by Beverley Rouse)

BARBRA STREISAND — RELEASE ME 2

It’s a testament to the size and quality of Barbra Streisand’s musical vault that she is able to produce gems such as these seemingly without much effort.

Release Me 2, the sequel to 2012’s compilation of rare and previously unreleased tracks, contains Burt Bacharach tunes, starry duets and a song dating back to 1962 — with some polished up in the studio especially for the release.

Country star Willie Nelson, Bee Gee Sir Barry Gibb and, yes, even Kermit the Frog join forces with Babs across the 10 tracks. Her duet with Kermit on Rainbow Connection from the 1979 Muppet Movie is a surprise highlight, with Babs drawing out the wistful melancholy of the original against swelling orchestration.

While Streisand, who celebrates her 80th birthday next year, continues to maintain a strong and steady schedule of new releases, fans will be pleased to finally hear release-quality versions of tracks such as Bacharach’s Band Aid-esque Be Aware and the charming I’d Want It to Be You with Nelson.

Most striking is how, despite being recorded over five different decades, these songs show Streisand on equally emphatic form. 7/10 (Review by Alex Green)

LIARS — THE APPLE DROP

The Apple Drop is another surprise transformation from Liars, proving the most accessible album of the avant-garde band’s 20-year career.

The last time I saw Angus Andrew, the 6ft 6in Australian, was in a wedding dress for a ferocious electronic blitz through Liars’ back catalogue at London venue Heaven.

That tour was supporting the TFCF album he created alone, but The Apple Drop finds him working with his wife, lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Devell and jazz drummer Lawrence Pike.

Liars will never be mainstream, and Andrew has an aversion to straightforward verse-bridge-chorus song structures, but it’s easy to imagine the brooding, widescreen Slow And Turn Inward and Big Appetite at arena gigs and festivals.

My Pulse To Ponder is built on an insistent guitar riff, with Andrews singing ominously “I’ll cut your throat”, while King Of The Crooks has a laidback feel quite at odds with Liars’ usual intensity. The spoken word sections of Sekwar sound uncannily like Baxter Dury and Star Search has layered vocals, glistening washes of synths and insistent drums.

The Apple Drop title comes from Acid Crop, with Andrew singing “what we do now will forever define us” and Planets New Undoings, the last of 11 tracks, points to further changes of direction, all disembodied chants and free jazz experimentation.

Don’t expect Liars to repeat themselves, but 10 albums in, Andrew has produced what may be his best yet. 8/10 (Review by Matthew George).