Walker looking towards Sceptre Stakes for Primo Bacio

LONDON: Primo Bacio is set to be dropped in distance and class on her next appearance after finishing down the field in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Tuesday.

A hugely impressive Listed winner at York in the spring, Ed Walker’s filly sidestepped Royal Ascot to wait for the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and was beaten just a length and a half into fifth place after a troubled run. Hopes were high she could gain compensation on her second shot at Group One glory in France, but she again encountered traffic problems after racing freely and passed the post in seventh place behind 1000 Guineas heroine Mother Earth – beaten just two lengths.

“It was another frustrating run, but she’s come out of it fine,” said Walker.

“She just doesn’t seem to get the rub of the green in her races, which is very annoying. She needs a bit more luck.”

Walker raised the possibility of Primo Bacio being supplemented for the City of York Stakes on August 21, but is currently in favour of waiting for the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting next month. He added: “There’s a possibility we could supplement for the City of York, (but) I think it’s unlikely.

“We might wait for the Sceptre Stakes, which is seven-furlong Group Three for fillies – that is probably the most likely option.

“I’d be fascinated to bring her back to seven furlongs as she’s got bags of speed. I’d like to get her back winning before having another go at a Group One, personally. We’ve had a couple of cracks now and she’s not been beaten far, but she’s not been placed in either of them.”