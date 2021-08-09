Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Overseas Warriors in KPL

MUZAFFARABAD: Half centuries from Sohaib Maqsood and Sohail Akhtar and an extraordinary ordinary display of leg-spin from Usama Mir helped Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Overseas Warriors by 7 wickets with 16 balls to spare in their first game of KPL 2021 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Overseas Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first against Muzaffarabad Tigers.

Sohail Tanvir started the proceedings with a breakthrough in the very first over of the inning as he bowled young Uthman Ali Khan for a golden duck.

Nasir Nawaz (35) and Haider Ali (25) produced a 48 runs partnership but wickets started to fall regularly after both settled players got out, as the team was 77/6 at the start of 11th over.

Imad Wasim’s 34 and Sohail Khan’s 26 runs cameos at the back end of the innings helped Overseas Warriors post 153/8 in 20 overs.

Usama Mir showed his skills as the spinner got three wickets for 18 runs. Arshad Iqbal also sent two players back towards the pavilion.

As Tigers started the chase, Malik Nisar and Zeeshan Ashraf got off to a positive start and Tigers completed their 50 runs at the loss of just one wicket.

Kamran Ghulam came up with two breakthroughs in the 9th and 11th overs of the innings as the left arm orthodox bowled slow and wide, to keep the ball away from the reach of the batsman.

He dismissed both Zeeshan Ashraf (18) and Mohammad Hafeez (10) but the arrival of Sohail Akhtar increased the difficulties for Warriors’ bowlers as both Sohaib and Sohail started playing big shots to chase the total.

Sohaib Maqsood played an unbeaten knock of 52 off 38 as right hander hit four fours and two sixes.

Sohail Akhtar was also in a great hurry as he played an extraordinary inning of 58 off 24. There were six sixes and three fours in his knock as he punished everyone to help his side register their maiden victory in KPL 2021.

Muzaffarabad Tigers chased the Overseas Warriors’ 154 runs target in the 18th over of the innings at the loss of just 3 wickets.