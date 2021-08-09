Sad incident

The heartbreaking incident of firing during the wedding ceremony of a Punjab MPA’s son in Lahore has raised critical questions. What is the current security situation in the capital of Punjab? Undoubtedly, no security team could have predicted that someone would open fire during a wedding ceremony. However, some security measures should have been taken to avert this untoward incident.

The people of Pakistan believe that our police force is hardworking. It is important for the higher authorities to ensure that the existing loopholes in our security system (that allows such incidents to happen) are deal with in an efficient manner.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock