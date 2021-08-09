Nothing can be more dangerous than the uncontrollable spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 across the country. Even though this catastrophic wave has engulfed the entire country, a majority of people are still ignoring the government’s directives and have flatly refused to follow SOPs. At vaccination centres, the situation is even worse. People in queues stand too close to others. A majority of them don’t wear face masks. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has already expressed that the Delta variant is highly transmissible.

To avoid the spread of this lethal virus, the country needs coordinated and concerted efforts of people. Everyone must act responsibly and avoid going to congested places.

Samiullah

Shikarpur