Mon Aug 09, 2021
AFP
August 9, 2021

Gunmen kidnap Swiss national in Nigeria

World

AFP
August 9, 2021

LAGOS: Nigerian gunmen have kidnapped a Swiss national after opening fire on his police escort in the southwest of the country, police said on Sunday.

The Swiss national and another person were taken on Saturday as they were coming from a farm on the Ibese-Itori road in Ogun state, Ogun police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi told AFP. “They were intercepted... Two of the bandits were killed, but they succeeded in abducting two, a Swiss national and another person,” he said.

