Two men arrested after woman dies in Newmarket

LONDON: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a woman’s death in Newmarket on Saturday night.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to a property in New Cheveley Road just after 10pm but the woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead a short time after an ambulance arrived. Her next of kin has been informed.

The two men from Newmarket, aged 50 and 57, remain in police custody for questioning.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while the investigation continues.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

Suffolk Police asked any witnesses to contact the joint major investigation team on 101, quoting 37/43271/21.