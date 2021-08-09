Afghan situation a ‘very poor strategic outcome’

LONDON: The UK and Western allies are making a strategic mistake in withdrawing from Afghanistan, which could once again become a base for international terrorists, a former military commander has warned.

General Sir Richard Barrons warned the decision to pull out would send a message to countries around the world that leaders in the West “don’t have the stomach to see these things through”. Taliban forces have taken control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province as their advance continues.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks after Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of US forces, a move followed by allies including the UK. Gen Barrons told BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend: “The withdrawal now is a strategic mistake.

“I don’t believe it’s in our own interest — in making that decision to leave we’ve not only, I think, sold the future of Afghanistan into a very difficult place, we’ve also sent a really unfortunate message to the West’s allies in the Gulf and Africa and Asia.”

It suggests that “we don’t have the stomach to see these things through and we would rather leave than ensure that a humanitarian or political crisis doesn’t occur”. He added: “We will run the risk of terrorist entities re-establishing in Afghanistan to bring harm in Europe and elsewhere. So I think this is a very poor strategic outcome.”

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, used a Mail on Sunday column to condemn the “shabby withdrawal” that was “abandoning the country to the very insurgency that drew us there in the first place”.

He wrote: “Unless we wake up to the reality of what is taking place, Afghanistan might once again become a terror state. This, remember, is the country that brought us 9/11. Moreover, by leaving, we are giving up a strategically crucial space to an expansionist China bent on taking our place. We would lose not just the achievements of the past, but our hold on the future as well.”

He called for the retention of a 5,000-strong coalition assistance force with sufficient ground, air and intelligence support to give the Afghan army the edge over the Taliban.